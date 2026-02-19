AI Summit 2026: Sam Altman of OpenAI hails India as global AI leader, predicts “new and better” jobs

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Delhi, February 19, 2026: Highlighting India’s pivotal role in the global

technological landscape, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday stated that the

country is currently leading the world in AI adoption and is poised to become one of

the largest markets for the technology.

He said that India is not just participating in the Artificial Intelligence revolution but

leading it.

Speaking to ANI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Altman expressed

his optimism regarding the nation’s digital trajectory, noting that the work happening

within India’s tech ecosystem is “amazing” and currently setting a global pace. He

identified India as a primary driver of future innovation, suggesting the nation will

wield a “huge amount of influence” over how the technology evolves globally.



Addressing persistent concerns over automation, Altman acknowledged that while AI

will definitely impact the job market, he remains confident in human adaptability. He

emphasized that throughout history, technological shifts have consistently led to the

discovery of new, more meaningful work.

“It (AI) will definitely impact the job market, but we always find new things to do, and

I have no doubt we will find lots of better ones this time,” Altman stated.

Incidentally, OpenAI has seen its second-largest user base emerge from India. The

company opened its first office in New Delhi last year

“It is amazing to be here, obviously the work happening in India and the adoption of

AI is leading the world, and I can’t wait to see what goes next,” Altman told ANI.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the summit, the Tata Group, Tata Consultancy

Services and OpenAI announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership, that will

drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors. This

partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation

across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across

industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure.