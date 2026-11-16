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Dreamteam AI Inc. has raised $53 million in a round led by Accel with capital from billionaire Azim Premji’s firm and Together Fund, seeking to get into a software market dominated by the likes of Salesforce Inc. and SAP SE.

The capital from companies including Premji Invest will help scale the year-old startup’s customer relationship management platform, Dreamteam said on Monday (November 16, 2026). The software aims to understand the context behind the relationship, then acts through a team of AI agents: autonomous systems that make decisions and execute tasks with minimal human intervention.

Dreamteam is trying to turn the business of managing clients on its head. For decades, incumbents like Salesforce, SAP and HubSpot Inc. relied on salespeople to recall and manually enter conversational data in structured fields and predefined systems – often missing crucial context. The startup aims to partly automate that process, analyze sales conversations and move deals forward.

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“The CRM was supposed to give companies a complete picture of their customers, yet the richest parts of that picture have always lived outside the CRM,” said Anand Venkatraman, cofounder and chief executive officer of Dreamteam. “People can spend their time on relationships, judgment and closing deals,” said Venkatraman, who has previously worked for Microsoft Corp., Salesforce and Akamai Technologies Inc.

The startup considers information gleaned from conversations, emails and meetings to record elements such as buyer intent and competitor mentions. It picks up cues such as a prospect sounding hesitant on price, a competitor’s name coming up on a call, or a board suddenly scrutinizing costs. While trained salespeople pick up the signals, traditional software cannot.

Founded in 2025 by Venkatraman, Ramesh Parthasarathy and Senthil Kanthaswamy, all industry veterans, the San Francisco-headquartered startup has its development team in Chennai, where one of its founders is also based.

Dreamteam assigns four ready-made AI agent teammates to users, each with a specialized role. They help research and prepare for meetings, chase commitments, surface risks and keep transactions moving.

Dreamteam’s product was built by partnering with a group of fast-growing enterprise teams that use AI heavily in their work. Three months after its beta or trial launch, the firm has hundreds of enterprise customers in healthcare, manufacturing and consulting. It said it replaced the CRM of HubSpot at streaming platform Plex Inc., Salesforce at medical technology provider DMS Health Technologies Inc. and Attio Ltd. at AI video creation platform Invideo.