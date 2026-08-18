AHS Family Health Center Celebrates National Health Center Week, Strengthening Access to Quality Care

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CHICAGO, IL -August 5, 2026: AHS Family Health Center celebrated National Health Center Week 2026, joining community health centers across the nation in highlighting their vital role in providing accessible, high-quality and patient-centered healthcare to individuals and families.

Observed nationally from August 2–8, 2026, this year’s celebration carries the theme “Building Innovative Care Where It Matters Most.” Throughout the week, AHS Family Health Center organized activities focused on pediatric medical and dental wellness visits, Medicaid enrollment assistance, diabetes health education, preventive care and community outreach.

A highlight of the week came August 5, when Illinois State Representative Kevin Olickal visited AHS Family Health Center’s location at 6301 N. Western Ave. in Chicago. His visit brought together healthcare professionals, patients, families and community partners while drawing attention to the essential services community health centers provide.

During the visit, Olickal observed firsthand how patients access healthcare services and spoke with staff members to better understand the needs and challenges facing the community from both patient and provider perspectives.

Olickal praised AHS Family Health Center’s efforts to bring together patients, families, healthcare professionals, community organizations and elected officials, while recognizing the important role community health centers play in expanding access to quality healthcare.

Expanding Access to Essential Care:The celebration comes at an important time as healthcare providers work to ensure that families understand their coverage options and remain connected to essential medical services.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that every individual and family has access to the care and resources they need to live healthier lives,” said Dr. Paracha, Chief Executive Officer of AHS Family Health Center. “At a time when many community members are at risk of losing insurance coverage, it is more important than ever to educate residents about changes in the healthcare landscape and help them maintain access to critical services,” he added.

Dr. Paracha emphasized that National Health Center Week provides an opportunity not only to celebrate the accomplishments of community health centers but also to strengthen partnerships that can improve health outcomes.

“National Health Center Week provides a meaningful opportunity to strengthen partnerships that improve health outcomes for our patients. We are honored to welcome Illinois State Representative Kevin Olickal and thank him for supporting the work of community health centers,” Dr. Paracha said.

Throughout the day, AHS Family Health Center staff and community partners provided residents with information and assistance designed to help them navigate healthcare services and connect with resources supporting long-term health and wellness.

Activities included Medicaid enrollment assistance, health education, pediatric wellness services and community outreach. The programs reflected AHS Family Health Center’s continuing emphasis on preventive healthcare and helping patients obtain the information and services they need before health concerns become more serious.

Community Partnerships Advance the Mission:AHS Family Health Center’s National Health Center Week activities were supported by important community and healthcare partners, including the Chicago Department of Public Health, Illinois Primary Health Care Association and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Together, the organizations helped support patient engagement and educational activities throughout the week, demonstrating the importance of collaboration among healthcare providers, government agencies and community organizations.

National Health Center Week is an annual nationwide observance recognizing America’s community health centers and the millions of patients they serve. It also honors the healthcare professionals, staff members, volunteers and community partners whose work helps reduce barriers to healthcare.

AHS Family Health Center remains committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services to individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay.

Through patient-centered care, preventive services, health education and strong community partnerships, AHS Family Health Center continues its mission of improving health outcomes and building healthier communities throughout Chicago.

The 2026 National Health Center Week celebration reinforced that mission while demonstrating the power of bringing healthcare providers, elected officials, community organizations and families together around a shared goal: ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible where it matters most.