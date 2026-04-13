Aditya Singh Sets Sights On Making NFL History; Would Be First Indian American If Recruited

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Aditya Singh signs with High Integrity Management, aiming for the 2026 NFL Draft and to become one of the first Indian-American players in NFL history.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — Aditya Singh, a graduating senior defensive lineman from Oklahoma Baptist University, who also played at Southern Connecticut State and UMASS, has signed with Champaign-based High Integrity Management, LLC, taking the next step toward the 2026 NFL Draft. At 6’0”, 285 pounds, Singh isn’t just another prospect—he’s a force in the trenches with a story that challenges who gets to dream of the NFL.

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This past season, he played 710 of 793 defensive snaps—an almost unheard-of workload for an interior lineman. He was also an All-Conference selection, invited to both the FCS National Bowl and the Dream Bowl, and led all interior defensive tackles in his conference in total tackles.

“That’s the long game,” Singh says. “I might not be the biggest or fastest, but I’ll be the last one standing.”

Known for quick hands, elite conditioning and a relentless motor, Singh attacks with power and precision. Scouts call him durable, disruptive and unusually aware. On film, he doesn’t fade late—he gets stronger.

“Unbelievably hard worker that will put the time and effort to be the best version of himself,” said Tyler Roberts, his defensive line position coach at Oklahoma Baptist. “It was an absolute pleasure to coach him. After what we hope is a long and prosperous career in the NFL, he will be an amazing coach someday.”

He started training recently with Ato Boldon, Olympic gold medalist and trainer. Boldon adds, “In such a short period of time, he was one of the most improved players I have trained recently.”

But what truly sets Singh apart is what he represents. If drafted, he would be among the first fully Indian-American players in NFL history.

“That doesn’t create pressure—it creates purpose,” Singh says. “If I’m going to open a door, I want others walking through it behind me.”

Now with High Integrity Management, Singh is participating in pro days, showcases and the grind of combine training with the same edge that carried him through three programs.

“I’m not asking for guarantees,” he says. “Just a chance.”

About High Integrity Management, LLC

High Integrity Management, LLC is a sports representation agency dedicated to guiding elite football talent through every stage of their professional journey with integrity, discipline and purpose. Founded by Dr. Willie Earl Fowler, the firm combines strategic athlete advocacy and a thorough understanding of the NFL Collective Bargaining Contract, its governing Rules and Procedures and how it will impact their success on and off the field. High Integrity Management is committed to developing not just NFL prospects—but leaders built for long-term impact.

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