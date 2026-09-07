Acclaimed Cardiovascular Disease Expert Dr. Navin Nanda Of Alabama, Praised As A ‘Legend’

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Dr. Navin Nanda, Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, was recently celebrated by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), a national organization as “one of the true legends in Cardiology.”

Dr. Nanda’s group had developed and pioneered, among many other contributions, the clinical technique of real time three-dimensional transesophageal echocardiography which is widely used during structural heart interventions in the Catheterization Laboratory.

The President of SCAI also declared that Dr. Nanda had “transformed the field of echocardiography and cardiovascular imaging,” adding that his “pioneering contributions, unwavering commitment to teaching, and lifelong dedication to advancing patient care continue to inspire generations of physicians worldwide.”

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This is just the latest of many accolades and awards Dr. Nanda has received over his career.

Some other past accomplishments, honors and awards are listed below.

Dr. Nanda is President, International Society of Cardiovascular Ultrasound (ISCU); Founding President and Chair, Board of Directors of the American Association of Cardiologists of Indian Origin (AACIO) as well as original incorporator and Past President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI).

He is considered the “Father of Echocardiography/Modern Echocardiography” by many prestigious organizations throughout the world and also some countries for pioneering work in cardiology and echocardiography including adult, pediatric and fetal echocardiography.

Several Echo Labs/Institutions have been named after him in India and Philippines.

In addition, he is recognized by the Indian Rhythm Society and French Ministry of Cultural Affairs for pioneering contributions in electrophysiology including the first person in the world to image cardiac pacemaker leads by echocardiography.

Dr. Nanda has received the US “Ellis Island Award” (Highest civilian honor for immigrants); The American College of Cardiology has renamed its Distinguished Award as ‘Navin C. Nanda International Service Award,” in perpetuity, in his honor, the first for a foreign born Indian physician.

He has received the Lifetime Service Award from the American Society of Echocardiography; a gold medal from the Lipid Association of India for pioneering work in atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease and prediabetes in India and Indian Diaspora in the United States.

Dr. Nanda has been featured in more than 1,000 publications, over 550 original; he has 17 books including the largest / most comprehensive textbook on Echocardiography, to his credit.

He has given more than 1,000 lectures and organized World Congresses on Echocardiography and Clinical Cardiology every year in different countries for the past 31 years.