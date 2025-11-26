AAPI holds successful inaugural Ayurveda & Wellness Retreat in Fairfield, Iowa

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Physicians Celebrate Ancient Traditions and Modern Healing at The Raj Resort

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) held its first-ever Ayurveda & Wellness Retreat, hosted at The Raj Resort and Maharishi International University (MIU) in Fairfield, Iowa. The sold-out event, held from November 12–16, 2025, brought together physicians and their families for an immersive experience blending the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with the rigor of modern medical science.

“It’s both remarkable and ironic that it took us this long to formally embrace Ayurveda, a tradition nurtured here at The Raj for over 30 years,” noted AAPI President Dr. Amit Chakrabarty. “We’re thrilled to finally bridge this gap and offer our members a handcrafted retreat designed to rejuvenate body, mind, and spirit.”

Limited to just 25 couples so as to offer personalized care, the retreat included Ayurvedic therapies like Abhyanga (herbal oil massage) and Shirodhara (warm oil therapy)—as well as daily yoga, meditation, and Pranayama sessions. “It’s rare to find a program that so seamlessly integrates scientific rigor with ancient wisdom,” said Dr. Amit Shah, one of the retreat’s organizers.

Indian musicians and dancers performed in the evening, and the culinary experience featured Satvik cuisine prepared by Indian chefs.

AAPI’s vision for the retreat was clear: to provide physicians with evidence-based knowledge of Ayurveda while fostering personal renewal. Attendees consulted with Ayurveda Vaidyas, explored Transcendental Meditation (TM)—endorsed by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for managing hypertension—and attended presentations on longevity, vitality, and daily wellness routines. “This retreat is about addressing the growing stress and burnout among medical professionals,” emphasized Dr. Chakrabarty. “We want our members to leave feeling truly revitalized.”

On November 15–16, MIU faculty led Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions were held based on Ayurveda’s “consciousness-based” approach, the foundational principles of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, dietary and lifestyle recommendations for disease prevention, and integrative strategies for managing inflammation and chronic conditions. “These sessions are designed to equip physicians with practical tools to incorporate Ayurveda into their clinical practice, enhancing patient care through holistic modalities,” explained Dr. Arti Prasad, a key organizer.

A highlight of the retreat was the classical music performance by Dr. Aarti Pandya. Other cultural items included a Bharatnatyam recital by Rebecca, a transcendental meditation therapist raised in Fairfield.

AAPI said it secured an all-inclusive package for members at less than half the standard rate, making the elite experience accessible. “With 15 spots already booked before the official announcement, it’s clear that interest in integrative health among medical professionals is surging,” commented Dr. Shah.

Beyond wellness treatments, participants toured The Raj Panchakarma facility and MIU, a fully accredited institution offering consciousness-based education. The visit to the Golden Domes at MIU, where hundreds of TM practitioners meditate together, was described as “a scientifically measurable positive influence on the environment,” by MIU faculty. Guests also enjoyed shopping at the Maharishi Ayurveda Products and Gift Store.

Founded 33 years ago and built according to Vedic architecture (Vastu), The Raj pioneered the integration of Ayurvedic medicine in the U.S. Retreat organizers—including owners Candace and Rogers Badgett and MIU faculty are committed to hold the retreats.

“We will continue to uphold and promote this tradition in the years ahead, showcasing the timeless wisdom of India’s ancient medical heritage,” promised Dr. Chakrabarty, adding, “This is more than just a retreat; it’s a new era for holistic health initiatives in the U.S. We invite physicians and their families to join us on this ongoing journey toward integrated well-being.”

For more information or to reserve a spot at future events, visit www.aapiusa.org.