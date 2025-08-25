AAPI Blends Service, Culture, and Unity on India’s Independence Day

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York, NY — August 2022 — The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a weekend of celebration, service, and unity in New York City. “AAPI had a powerful weekend of celebration, service, and community, as we honored India’s Independence Day in the heart of New York City,” said Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President of AAPI. “We were fortunate to be part of and led the ‘I Love My India Float Parade’ – Celebrating Our Heritage from Raipath to Times Square. Azadi Ke Rang, AAPI Ke Sang.”

On Sunday, August 17, AAPI leaders marched in the India Day Parade, organized by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), joining over 100,000 Indian Americans who gathered along Madison Avenue. AAPI’s float, decorated in vibrant colors and carrying the message of health and wellness for all, drew loud applause from cheering crowds. Dr. Chakrabarty was joined by Dr. Hetal Gor, Chair of AAPI BOT; Dr. Mehar Medavaram, President-Elect; Dr. Krishan Kumar, Vice President; Dr. Seema Arora, Secretary; Dr. Anjali Gulati and Sunita Polepalle, members of BOT; Dr. Avinash C. Gupta, Mid-Atlantic II Regional Director; Dr. Gautam Kamthan, President, YPS; and Dr. Priyanka Kolli, President, MSRF. Standing on the Salute Stage with Parade Co-Grand Marshals Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Congressman Sri Thanedar, and FIA leaders, Dr. Chakrabarty said AAPI’s presence reflected the organization’s commitment to the diaspora and to healthcare in the United States, where its members serve one in every seven patients.

The celebrations began on August 16 with a Leadership Retreat and Press Conference at the Indian Consulate, moderated by Dr. Hetal Gor. Consul General of India, Hon. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, praised the achievements of Indian American physicians and emphasized AAPI’s role in strengthening Indo-U.S. relations. Panelists included entrepreneur and philanthropist Anil Bansal, Global MedTeam founder Bhavdeep Singh, and technologist Parag Amin, who shared insights on leadership, resilience, and innovation. The retreat focused on overcoming challenges, empowering members, and cultivating unity through transparency and credibility. Dr. Gor noted that the attendees valued the discussion so highly that the session extended well beyond its planned time.

On Janmashtami, August 16, AAPI leaders visited the Akshardham Temple for a spiritual experience titled “Pathways to Peace.” The private tour, led by Pujya Yogananddas Swami and Pujya Nilkanthsevadas Swami, emphasized the values of service, spirituality, and cultural heritage. The weekend also featured the “Tricolor Triumph Over Manhattan,” as the Empire State Building was lit up in saffron, white, and green, and concluded with the FIA Gala Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street.

“What an extraordinary outpouring of love and pride we’ve witnessed this Independence Day,” said Dr. Chakrabarty. “From coast to coast, your enthusiasm has lit up our celebrations with the spirit of unity, heritage, and hope. The overwhelming response deeply moves us and is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of our AAPI community.” Dr. Krishan Kumar said the events showed AAPI’s ongoing role in advocating for policies that best serve patients while promoting physicians as leaders in healthcare delivery. Dr. Seema Arora added that these celebrations reinforced AAPI’s efforts to be a mainstream organization spreading the message of health and wellbeing while representing over 100,000 Indian American physicians.

The parade saw record crowds filling Madison Avenue from 38th to 24th Streets, with floats showcasing India’s heritage and its rise as a global power. Dr. Chakrabarty expressed gratitude to Dr. Hetal Gor for leading the retreat, to the Consulate for hosting, and to FIA for organizing the parade. “It was an awesome experience participating in India’s Independence Day celebrations in New York City,” he said. “We are proud of AAPI, representing 120,000 American physicians of Indian origin.”

Organized annually by FIA-NY/NJ/CT, the India Day Parade remains the largest outside India and a proud showcase of the achievements of over 4 million Indians in the United States.