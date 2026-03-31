AAPI Announces 44th Annual Convention In Tampa, FL

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(Tampa, FL – April 1st, 2026) “It is with great pleasure that we announce that American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI) 44th Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly, a Maga Convention of the Decade will be held in Tampa, Florida from July 2nd to 5th, 2026,” Dr. Amit Chakrabarty. President of AAPI announced here.

“Stronger Together: United in Care, Undivided in Voice” is the theme chosen for the AAPI Convention 2026 in Tampa, FL.

“We invite you to the AAPI 44th Annual Convention in the Sunshine state of the United States,” Dr. Hetal Gor, Chair of AAPI Chair of Board of Trustees said. “We have convened a great group of leaders of AAPICON Tampa 2026 to meet the needs of the Convention and are very excited about this year. Please reach out to any one of the representatives from the Tampa Convention team with questions or comments.”

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The convention to be held at the prestigious JW Marriott Tampa Water St and Tampa Marriott Water Street in Tampa will afford an intimate setting that will facilitate our ability to convey cutting-edge research and CME, promote business relationships, and display ethnic items. Vendor satisfaction and comfort are our top priorities.

“The Premier Gathering of Physicians of Indian Origin, where Leaders, Innovators & Visionaries Converge is one of its kind, offers an exciting venue to interact with leading physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists of Indian origin,” said Dr. Meher Medavaram, President-Elect of AAPI, who will assume charge as the President of AAPI during the Convention in Tampa. “The physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year.”

“Our physician members have worked very hard all though the year, and the 2026 convention is a perfect time to heal the healers with a special focus on wellness,” said Dr. Krishen Kumar, Vice President of AAPI. “Accordingly, some of the key areas of focus at the convention include: Yoga and Meditation practices, Welcome kit with books & self-care supplies, A Personal Reflexology Session, Take home wellness routine, Ailment based yoga therapy sessions, Workshop on Spiritual well-being, and the science of Yoga & Lifestyle medicine.”

“The AAPI Convention offers an exciting venue to interact with leading physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists of Indian origin,” said Dr. Seema Arora, Secretary of AAPI. “The physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year.”

In addition to colorful entertainment, exquisite authentic Indian cuisine, esteemed yoga gurus and experts, the AAPI Convention will offer a full day, focusing on young physicians and Medical students, “The annual convention offers extensive academic presentations, recognition of achievements and achievers, and professional networking at the alumni and evening social events,” Dr. Soumya Neravetla, Treasurer of AAPI said.

Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, who has been leading AAPI provided a brief history of AAPI, stating how AAPI’s mission has evolved in the past 44 years. “Today, AAPI is strong representing over 120,000 Indian American physicians, 130 local Chapters, who make up of 10% of total physicians in the US and nearly 50% of International Medical Graduates, rooted in every corner of the nation, who serve every 7th patient in the US. We are proud of our achievements and our contributions to the healthcare industry and the millions of people we serve.” For more details on AAPI and the 44th convention, please visit: www.aapiconvention.org and www.aapiusa.org