Foreign commercial birth tourism networks have exploited the U.S. immigration system to sell U.S. citizenship for profit. These networks advertise and coach foreign nationals to lie on U.S. visa applications and collect tens of thousands of dollars to arrange births on American soil for the sole purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Protecting the Sanctity of U.S. Citizenship: A New Visa Restriction Policy for Those Who Engage in or Facilitate Birth Tourism

Protecting the Sanctity of U.S. Citizenship: A New Visa Restriction Policy for Those Who Engage in or Facilitate Birth Tourism

Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This policy targets individuals who knowingly engage in, have engaged in, or facilitate birth tourism to the United States, including owners, operators, and managers of commercial birth tourism facilitation networks, visa “fixers” who coach applicants to commit fraud, foreign medical providers who knowingly abet and facilitate such travel and the fraudulent use of our Medicaid system, and other individuals who support, abet, and enable commercial birth tourism.

The Trump Administration is using every tool at our disposal to defend the integrity of U.S. citizenship, protect American public benefits and U.S. taxpayers from exploitation, and safeguard our national security. By restricting visa issuance of those who both engage in and profit from this fraud, we are sending a clear message: The United States will not allow foreigners to exploit our immigration system and violate the sanctity of U.S. citizenship.

This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.