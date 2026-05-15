A look at Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s businesses

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May 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is close ​to dropping criminal fraud charges against Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire, two sources ‌familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Adani on Thursday also resolved a related civil fraud lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission over an alleged scheme to bribe Indian government officials.

Here are details of Adani Group’s businesses:

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** Energy: Mines thermal coal and produces power through its utilities firm Adani Power, which is transmitted via Adani Energy Solutions.

Adani Green Energy, which is at the centre of the U.S. indictment, focuses on solar, wind and hybrid power generation and has a presence in a dozen Indian states.

Adani Total Gas distributes piped natural gas and is run in partnership with TotalEnergies.

** Data centres: The group earlier this week partnered with Uber to set up the ride-hailing platform’s first data centre in India. In February, the group said it will invest $100 billion to build renewable-powered AI-ready data centres by 2035, joining a host of companies that ramped up investments in order to position India as a contender in the global AI race.

** Airports: Since entering the space in 2019, the group runs eight airports across India, including Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, through its flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, that has a presence in roadways, real estate and infrastructure.

** Port operations: Adani Ports is India’s top private operator by volume and manages 15 domestic ports, including the country’s busiest private port, Mundra, in the western state of Gujarat.

Outside India, Adani Ports owns four ports across Australia, Colombo, Israel, and Tanzania.

** Cement: The group entered the industry in 2022, inking its biggest-ever deal in the space by acquiring Holcim AG’s stake in Ambuja Cements, and ACC. It has been on an acquisition spree in a bid to topple India’s top cement maker, UltraTech Cement.

** Media: Adani Group acquired a majority stake in Quintillion Business Media, a financial news digital media platform, in 2022. The group struck deals to control majority stakes in news broadcaster NDTV in 2022 and news agency IANS in 2023.

(Compiled by Abhinav Parmar and Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)