A Houseful Celebration of Bollywood’s Golden Era

EDISON, N.J. — On the anniversary of legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi’s passing, music lovers gathered at the ITV GOLD Auditorium for an evening dedicated to celebrating his extraordinary musical legacy. Presented by R.K. Entertainments USA in collaboration with ITV GOLD, Tribute to the Legends of Bollywood paid special homage to Mohammad Rafi while also celebrating the timeless contributions of other iconic voices that shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema.

The evening featured a carefully curated selection of evergreen classics by Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey through Bollywood’s most cherished melodies. Every performance reminded attendees why these legendary artists continue to inspire generations of music lovers across the world.

Talented singers Pradeep, Shilpa, Aparna, Rajan, and Ramesh delivered soulful performances which were warmly received by the audience which sang along and applauded throughout the program.

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The live orchestra with Danny on drums, Sudeip on guitar, and Surya on keyboard complemented every performance.

Emcee Shiva Mathur kept the audience engaged between performances with her lively presentation, interesting anecdotes, and interaction.

The concert attracted music lovers from diverse backgrounds, reflecting the universal appeal of Bollywood’s timeless music. Members of the Guyanese community were among those who thoroughly enjoyed the evening. One young attendee shared that listening to the songs reminded him of his childhood, when his parents would regularly play the music of Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle at home. He said the concert brought back wonderful memories and allowed him to reconnect with the music he grew up listening to.

Appreciation from the audience continued long after the final performance. Many attendees personally met the organizers, Ilayas Quraishi and Rajan Sharma, to congratulate them on presenting what they described as one of the finest musical events they had attended. Several requested to be informed about future programs, expressing their eagerness to attend upcoming concerts at the ITV GOLD Auditorium, once again reaffirmed ITV GOLD Auditorium’s reputation as a premier destination for quality cultural and musical events.