“A day of loss”: US Supreme Court dilutes Voting Rights Act in ruling, sparking outcry from Obama and Harris

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Washington DC [US], April 30, 2026: The US Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, delivered a landmark 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais that significantly altered the legal landscape of American elections.

The decision, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, effectively narrowed the scope of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), making it drastically more difficult for plaintiffs to challenge legislative maps on the grounds of racial vote dilution.

The ruling sparked immediate and fierce condemnation from civil rights advocates and Democratic leaders, who argue the Court has signaled a “day of loss” for American democracy.

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Former US President Barack Obama issued a sharp critique of the ruling, framing it as a strategic retreat by the Court from its role as a protector of minority rights.

He argued the decision provides a legal “loophole” for state legislatures to weaken the voting power of Black and brown communities.

Obama noted that by allowing states to claim “partisanship” as their motivation, the Court has given a green light to systematic dilution of minority votes.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities – so long as they do it under the guise of ‘partisanship’ rather than explicit ‘racial bias.’ And it serves as just one more example of how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy and protecting the rights of minority groups against majority overreach,” Obama posted on X.

He emphasized that while the ruling is a setback, it serves as a catalyst for mobilization, urging citizens to vote at “every level” to counteract the decision’s impact.

“The good news is that such setbacks can be overcome. But that will only happen if citizens across the country who cherish our democratic ideals continue to mobilize and vote in record numbers – not just in the upcoming midterms or in high profile races, but in every election and every level,” added Obama.

Kamala Harris characterised the ruling as a deliberate “power grab.” She linked the decision to a decades-long conservative agenda aimed at entrenching political power.

She argued the ruling guts the last remaining federal protections against maps designed to strip political power from “Black and brown voters.”

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling guts the Voting Rights Act and turns back the clock on the foundational promise of equality and fairness in our election systems. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was one of the last remaining federal protections for Black and brown voters against maps deliberately drawn to dilute their political power. That protection has been stripped away. It is an outrage. But it is not a surprise. It is part of an agenda that conservatives set in place decades ago to steal power from everyday people and then cling to that power for generations,” she posted on X.

Harris warned that legislatures, particularly in the South, will now “rush to redraw districts” ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

She connected the “cheat and choose” tactics of map-makers to a failure to address kitchen-table issues like the cost of groceries, gas, and housing.

“The court’s decision is motivated by politics and designed to give an upper hand to Donald Trump’s Republican Party, which faces the threat of losing the upcoming midterm elections. We must pay attention to what happens next. The fight now returns to the states. Legislatures — particularly those in the South — will rush to redraw districts before voting for the midterms begins in just a few months. Already, Louisiana and Florida are planning to redraw their maps, and we should not be surprised if others rapidly follow suit ahead of the midterms and 2028. Their politically-motivated power grab is meant to protect elected Republicans from any consequences for their failure to make groceries, gas, health care, or housing more affordable for you and your family. They want to cheat and choose their voters, instead of the voters deciding who they choose. The mission before us is to restore the power of the people. There is no question our fight became harder today, but I know we are up for the battle,” added Kamala Harris.

The core of the Court’s ruling rests on the distinction between racial gerrymandering (unconstitutional) and partisan gerrymandering (which the Court previously ruled in 2019 is not a matter for federal courts).

In Callais, the conservative majority established a higher evidentiary bar for voters of color. Plaintiffs must now provide “stronger proof” that a map was drawn specifically to discriminate based on race, rather than simply to achieve a partisan advantage.

Justice Alito noted that because race and party affiliation are often closely correlated, the Court must presume “legislative good faith.”

“The Callais requirements have laid the groundwork for the largest reduction in minority representation since the era following Reconstruction,” said Justice Elena Kagan, in her dissent.

The ruling has immediate consequences for several states currently embroiled in redistricting battles.

Louisiana & Florida are both expected to move forward with map revisions that could eliminate minority-opportunity districts.

Civil rights groups must now produce “alternative maps” that achieve the state’s partisan goals without using race, a task many experts describe as a legal “Mission Impossible.”

With federal protections weakened, the “fight returns to the states,” placing a premium on state supreme court elections and local legislative races