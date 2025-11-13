A bowl of this lentil vegetable soup helps me combat seasonal blues

- ADVERTISEMENT -



As soon as the sun starts setting before 5 p.m., I brace myself to battle the doldrums that tend to set in with the diminishing light. Making sure I get outside for a walk in the daytime helps, as does the anticipation of the upcoming holidays.

Embracing small things that bring cozy pleasure – such as curling up with a good book and a cup of tea, gathering casually with friends or enjoying some belly-warming food – makes a difference, too.

While many comfort foods are aggressively cheesy, creamy, sugary or fried – more of an indulgence than a healthy everyday pick – soup is one that can offer ample feel-good factor and optimal nutrition. That’s why I have a different pot of soup bubbling on my stove pretty much every week, all season long.

This lentil soup hits the spot like a soft, flannel shirt, a comfort that’s at once familiar, warming, practical and casually stylish. A mix of diced root vegetables, sautéed, then deglazed with a splash of balsamic vinegar, plus several cloves of mashed roasted garlic, give the final dish a unique, tasty flair.

I use carrots and parsnips for their earthy sweetness, along with celery root and turnips, which lend an almost-meaty bite to the tender, brothy lentils, but any combination of root vegetables will work. Fragrant with thyme and garnished with a sprinkle of fresh parsley, the finished soup makes for a filling, nutritious meal, which, I find, does a stellar job of warding off the winter blues.

Lentil and Vegetable Soup

This hearty lentil soup gets additional depth of flavor from balsamic-glazed root vegetables and roasted garlic. The latter infuses the soup with its mellow, sweet flavor, while thyme adds an herbal savoriness.

4 to 6 servings (makes about 8 cups)

Total time: 45 mins

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. The lentils will continue to soak up liquid as they sit, so you may need to add additional broth when reheating.

INGREDIENTS

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 cups diced root vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, celery root, rutabaga and turnips (1/2-inch dice)

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced

3/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar, preferably aged, divided, plus more as needed

1 1/4 cups (8 3/4 ounces) brown or green lentils, thoroughly picked over and rinsed

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

6 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, plus more as needed

1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

STEPS

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

Place the garlic cloves on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the oil and wrap. Set the foil pouch on a small sheet pan and roast for about 25 minutes, or until the garlic softens. Transfer the garlic to a small bowl and set aside until cool enough to handle. Use your hands to squeeze the garlic out of its skins into the same bowl and mash into a paste with a fork. (It’s okay if the paste is not perfectly smooth.)

While the garlic is roasting, in a medium (4-quart) pot over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons of oil until shimmering. Add the root vegetables and onion, season with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon of the vinegar and gently stir to coat, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

Stir in the lentils and thyme, then add the broth, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender, about 30 minutes.

Stir the mashed garlic into the mixture, increase the heat to medium-high and return the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the flavors meld and the ingredients soften further, about 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 teaspoons of vinegar, then taste, and season with more vinegar, salt and pepper, if desired. Ladle into bowls, garnish with the parsley and serve hot.

Substitutions: Fresh thyme >> fresh rosemary, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme or rosemary. Yellow onion >> white onion. Don’t have all of the root vegetables listed above? >> Use at least two types, for the best flavor.

Nutrition | Per serving (1 1/3 cups), based on 6: 289 calories, 45g carbohydrates, 5mg cholesterol, 7g fat, 11g fiber, 13g protein, 1g saturated fat, 369mg sodium, 7g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.