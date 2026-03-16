8th New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival to Showcase Global Cinema

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NEW JERSEY, March 16, 2026 (AP) — The 8th New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival (NJIIFF) will take place March 28–29, bringing together filmmakers, artists and audiences to celebrate independent cinema and culturally diverse storytelling.

Organized by the Indian Arts & Culture Corporation, the festival aims to connect filmmakers from India, the United States and the global diaspora while promoting socially relevant and meaningful films.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for March 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Regal Hadley Theatre in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Filmmakers, invited guests and community members are expected to attend the event, which will officially launch the two-day festival.

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A special screening and awards program will follow on March 29 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ITV Gold Auditorium, located at 1655 Oak Tree Road in Edison, New Jersey. Selected films will be showcased, followed by an awards ceremony recognizing participating filmmakers and artists.

Among the featured works is the award-winning short film “Two Steps,” highlighting emerging voices and storytelling in independent cinema.

The festival is presented in association with the 5th Marathi International Film Festival and supports the 4th Florida South Asian Film Festival, reflecting a collaborative effort to promote South Asian and international filmmaking.

Through its programming and outreach, NJIIFF seeks to encourage dialogue, creativity and cross-cultural collaboration among filmmakers and audiences.

The event is funded in part by the Arts Institute of Middlesex County, with support from the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through an arts grant.

For more information, visit www.njiiff.org.

Media Contact:

Hemant M. Pandya

Indian Arts & Culture Corporation