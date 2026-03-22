“8,931 days and counting”: India’s EAM Jaishankar congratulates PM Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving head of government

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New Delhi [India], March 22, 2026: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office, surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who had served for 8,930 days.

In a post on X, Jaishankar praised PM Modi’s political journey, noting that it reflects sustained public trust and a strong connection with citizens.

“8,931 days and counting! PM Shri Narendra Modi has become India’s longest-serving head of government, surpassing former Sikkim CM Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling’s record of 8,930 days in public service,” the post read.

“His inspiring journey of Jan Seva, first as Gujarat CM and three times as the Prime Minister, reflects the immense public trust and enduring connect with the people of India,” it added.

Prime Minister Modi, who previously served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat before assuming office at the national level, is leading the country for three terms, becoming one of the most prominent political figures in India’s history.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded PM Modi as India’s longest-serving leader, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service.

Shah hailed Modi’s “sheer commitment” to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country’s global stature.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Modi Ji’s decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation’s pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the Prime Minister for becoming India’s longest-serving head of government.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service,” Rajnath said in a post on X.

“Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen. Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement,” his post added.