85th edition of the “Know India Programme” announced by Ministry of External Affairs

Dear Friends, Greetings from the Embassy of India, Washington DC ! Reference the upcoming 85th edition of the flagship “Know India Programme” (KIP), it is requested to kindly give it wide publicity particularly amongst the young members of the Indian Diaspora with the view to secure their maximum participation in it. 2. As you are aware, the KIP aims at engaging the young Indian Diaspora in the age-group of 21-35 years with the objective to connect them with India and to expose them to various aspects of Indian contemporary Art, Heritage, Culture, Economy, Innovation, S&T, etc. It also endeavours to motivate and inspire them to contribute and participate in the transformative initiatives of the Govt. of India towards the establishment of Viksit Bharat. - ADVERTISEMENT - 3. Since inception in 2003-04, while various editions of the KIP have witnessed participation of about 3000 PIO youths, the the upcoming 85th KIP is scheduled to be held from 06-27 January, 2026. In this regard, with a view to augment participation of young person of Indian diaspora in the KIP, we solicit your passionate and whole-hearted support. 4. The 85th KIP will be especially significant as its participants are slated to join the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) during the National Youth Festival on January 12, 2026. Focused on innovation, leadership, and collaboration, the VBYLD’s Challenge Track will engage youth from India and the diaspora to propose solutions across 10 national priority areas. The 4-stage Challenge—online quiz, essay, presentations with leadership assessments, and a National Championship before the Hon’ble Prime Minister—will also feature selected KIP participants. Bringing together 3,000 young leaders across Challenge, Cultural, Design, and Tech Tracks, and guided by “Pathbreaker” mentors, the Dialogue aims to empower youth as drivers of a developed India by 2047. 5. Since the KIP Portal https://kip.gov.in/ is not functional, the process of receiving of applications etc. will to be done through email as per following timeline: