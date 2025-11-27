85th edition of the “Know India Programme” announced by Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs
Dear Friends,

 Greetings from the Embassy of India, Washington DC !

  1. Reference the upcoming 85th edition of the flagship “Know India Programme” (KIP), it is requested to kindly give it wide publicity particularly amongst the young members of the Indian Diaspora with the view to secure their maximum participation in it.

2. As you are aware, the KIP aims at engaging the young Indian Diaspora in the age-group of 21-35 years with the objective to connect them with India and to expose them to various aspects of Indian contemporary Art, Heritage, Culture, Economy, Innovation, S&T, etc. It also endeavours to motivate and inspire them to contribute and participate in the transformative initiatives of the Govt. of India towards the establishment of Viksit Bharat.

3. Since inception in 2003-04, while various editions of the KIP have witnessed participation of about 3000 PIO youths, the the upcoming 85th KIP is scheduled to be held from 06-27 January, 2026. In this regard, with a view to augment participation of young person of Indian diaspora in the KIP, we solicit your passionate and whole-hearted support.

4.       The 85th  KIP will be especially significant as its participants are slated to join the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) during the National Youth Festival on January 12, 2026. Focused on innovation, leadership, and collaboration, the VBYLD’s Challenge Track will engage youth from India and the diaspora to propose solutions across 10 national priority areas. The 4-stage Challenge—online quiz, essay, presentations with leadership assessments, and a National Championship before the Hon’ble Prime Minister—will also feature selected KIP participants. Bringing together 3,000 young leaders across Challenge, Cultural, Design, and Tech Tracks, and guided by “Pathbreaker” mentors, the Dialogue aims to empower youth as drivers of a developed India by 2047.

 5. Since the KIP Portal https://kip.gov.in/ is not functional, the process of receiving of applications etc. will to be done through email as per following timeline:
Please see the GuidelinesApplication Form flyers for the KIP

7. Interested candidates who resides in Embassy of India, Washington, DC Jurisdiction including Bermuda, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia while sending their application may also convey their details in the forwarding mail in the following format (in editable MS Word only):

8. In addition,  scanned copies of duly filled application, education qualification certificate, passport, color passport size photograph (as in case of passport application), PIO/OCI, etc. may also be provided within the timeline mentioned in the Para(5).

9. You are once again kindly requested to promote the 85th edition of KIP as a significant initiative under the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to deepen engagement with the Indian diaspora—especially its youth. The attached flyer may be used appropriately for this purpose. We would greatly appreciate your support in giving it wide publicity including through your official and social media channels, both in English and local languages. Additionally, we request your active coordination with prominent Indian diaspora associations and community members under your areas of influence to maximize its outreach and participation of target groups.

Warm Regards,

 

जग मोहन/Jag Mohan

मंत्री (सामुदायिक मामले एवं कार्मिक)

Minister (Community Affairs & Pers)

भारतीय राजदूतावास, वॉशिंग्टन डीसी

Embassy of India,

2107 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington D.C. 20008.

फ़ोन /Phone: (202) 939 7079ईमेल/Email:minca.washington@mea.gov.in

