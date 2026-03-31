77th Rajasthan Diwas & Holi Sneh Milan Celebrated At Indian Consulate, NY, Indo-US Friendship Center Initiative Announced

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) proudly celebrated the 77th Rajasthan Diwas and Holi Sneh Milan at the Consulate General of India in New York, bringing together members of the Rajasthani diaspora, community leaders, and distinguished guests.

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RANA President Prem Bhandari announced, on behalf of RANA Founder K.K. Chandra Mehta, an initial contribution of USD 5 million plus from the Mehta Family Trust toward the development of the Indo-US Friendship Center, an initiative conceptualized by Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. Mehta, a philanthropist of note, is also known for donating 100 rooms at his Times Square hotel for students in need during the COVID pandemic, and for hosting the Vande Bharat Mission–2 Air India crew at the request of Prem Bhandari.

The Indo-US Friendship Center is expected to include a Rajasthan Bhawan, a Yoga and Ayurveda Center, a Convention Center, and a Social Center for Seniors, a press release from RANA said. Discussions for this project began during the previous RANA Deep Mahotsav. CG Pradhan spoke of his vision for the Center. Mehta spoke about entrusting the implementation to Bhandari, the press release said. Bhandari called for the inclusion of Rajasthani Bhasha in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and appealed to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to grant Rajasthani the status of a second language within the state.

The event also featured the prestigious Rajasthan Ratna Awards, conferred upon distinguished individuals for their remarkable contributions to society and philanthropy. The honorees included Dr. Samin Sharma, Dr. Narinder Kukar, Dr. Raj Bansal, Ashok Sancheti, and Jugal Kishore Ladda. All five were also appointed as Patrons of RANA in recognition of their outstanding philanthropic contributions in both the United States and India. Additionally, Nand Todi was honored with the Rajasthan Ratna Award for his continued humanitarian efforts, including a recent donation of USD 1 million toward a shelter home for the homeless in Montgomery County, Suburb of Philadelphia, along with his longstanding support of Jaipur Foot and Apna Ghar Ashram.

In recognition of humanitarian service, Team Aid Founder Mohan Nannapaneni and his team were honored with a plaque for their extraordinary work in facilitating over 5,000 repatriations of mortal remains to 27 countries, primarily to India, since 2017.

All honors and awards were presented by Chief Guest Consul General Pradhan.

Bhandari praised Ambassador Pradhan for keeping the New York Consulate operational 365 days a year, and serving more than 2 million Indians within its jurisdiction. Dr. Ravi Murarka, Media Chairman, also spoke at the event, about the Boston India Consulate’s decision to follow New York’s example.

Attendees were informed about a Jaipur Foot camp to be held again in Gujarat, sponsored by BRUHUD NY Seniors under the leadership of its President Ajay Patel, in memory of his father, Late Shashikant Bhai.

The celebration included cultural performances including flower Holi festivities, dances by women and chilfren, and a poetry recital by Abhinav Shukla. RANA Treasurer Neelam Modi welcomed the attendees, and RANA Secretary Ravi Jangarh delivered the vote of thanks.