2nd Annual “Chaitra Garba Night And Bollywood Beats” Fundraiser Raises More Than $25,000

- ADVERTISEMENT -



More than 300 music lovers and community supporters gathered for the 2nd Annual Chaitra Garba Night & Bollywood Beats on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Ember Premium Banquets in South Brunswick, New Jersey. The evening raised more than $25,000 to donate and provide awareness for two “meaningful” causes: The National Children’s Cancer Society and The Food Bank Network of New Jersey, organizers said in a press release.

The event was put together by well-known singer Foram Shah through her nonprofit initiative, Foram Music, accompanied by her live musical band. The evening was gracefully emceed by Dr. Tushar Patel, who highlighted Foram Music’s mission of using music as a platform for community service and cultural enrichment.

Among the generous supporters and event sponsors were Rupen and Hina Patel; Dax Patel of Ember was the Grand Supporter. Additional contributions came from from Mukund Thaker of Arista Care, Smile for Om, Spine Nerve Joint Institute, Smile Plus Dentistry, Dr. Suresh & Darshana Modi, Rashmi Kamdar, Nitin Khandwala, Dr. Pranay Vaidya, Atish Shah, Sunil Nayak, Nayan Parikh, Atul Shah and Uttpal & Della Jagad.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

A major highlight of the program was the vigorous Bollywood Beats segment by Foram Shah, along with a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The musical journey featured a rich blend of classical, golden-era, and contemporary songs performed by Foram Shah and Rakesh Patel, keeping the audience engaged through the night.

The celebration continued with an energetic Chaitra Garba segment, where guests participated in traditional dance set to dynamic rhythms.

The evening concluded with lively dance numbers and Bhangra.

Foram Shah reaffirmed her commitment to preserving and promoting the foundation of Indian classical music, particularly among younger generations eager to learn and stay connected to their cultural roots.

The event also featured professional photography by Neeraj Gamadia and expert sound engineering by Nikul Shah, ensuring a seamless and high-quality audio-visual experience, the press release said. Guests enjoyed a selection of appetizers and dinner provided by Ember Premium Banquets.