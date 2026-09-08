25 Years Later, City’s 9/11 Records Being Opened To Public; Also 9/11 Declared “Day Of Remembrance And Service”

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On September 8, just ahead of the 25th anniversary of the horrific September 11th terrorist attacks, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced the release of more than 170,000 pages of City records documenting the government’s response to the attacks and their aftermath, as well as the settlement of two lawsuits brought by 9/11 Health Watch, ending a multi-year legal battle over records concerning air quality and health concerns following September 11.

Across several mayoral administrations, first responders, elected officials and families of victims of 9/11-related illnesses have demanded the release of these records, a press release from the Mayor’s office said. The FY27 budget includes $34 million to create and maintain the public records portal.

The portal, available now at nyc.gov/sept11docs, feature s an initial release of approximately 170,000 pages of records concerning health concerns, air quality and the City’s response to September 11th. The records include the frequently referenced Harding Memo, the “68 boxes” of records that were not located until 2025, and a collection of records concerning World Trade Center 7. - ADVERTISEMENT - Earlier, on Sept. 4, the city also declared Sept. 11th an official “Day of Remembrance and Service.”

“Through this Executive Order, we are calling on New Yorkers to honor their memory through service and deep reflection,” said Mamdani.