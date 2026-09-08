25 Years Later, City’s 9/11 Records Being Opened To Public; Also 9/11 Declared “Day Of Remembrance And Service”

On September 8, just ahead of the 25th anniversary of the horrific September 11th terrorist attacks, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced the release of more than 170,000 pages of City records documenting the government’s response to the attacks and their aftermath, as well as the settlement of two lawsuits brought by 9/11 Health Watch, ending a multi-year legal battle over records concerning air quality and health concerns following September 11.
Across several mayoral administrations, first responders, elected officials and families of victims of 9/11-related illnesses have demanded the release of these records, a press release from the Mayor’s office said. The FY27 budget includes $34 million to create and maintain the public records portal.
The portal, available now at nyc.gov/sept11docs, feature
Earlier, on Sept. 4, the city also declared Sept. 11th an official “Day of Remembrance and Service.”
“Through this Executive Order, we are calling on New Yorkers to honor their memory through service and deep reflection,” said Mamdani.
The Executive Order directs the administration to designate time that day for a moment of silence in honor of those who were killed in the attacks and those who suffered health consequences in the years since. City agencies are also encouraged to hold memorial ceremonies, educational programming and other activities to honor those lost, their families and the first responders who answered the call.