22nd Annual Saraswathi Award Festival Set for October 11 in New York

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FLORAL PARK, NEW YORK — The 22nd Annual Saraswathi Award Festival, a long-standing cultural initiative dedicated to encouraging and promoting music and dance among children of Indian origin growing up in America, will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Tyson Center in Floral Park, New York.

Established in 1994, the Saraswathi Awards have provided a platform for young students to showcase their talent, develop their skills, and deepen their appreciation for Indian classical music and dance. Over the years, the program has encouraged generations of young artists to remain connected to their cultural heritage while pursuing their artistic interests in the United States.

The festival will officially begin at 9:00 a.m. with a traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony, marking the inauguration of the day’s celebrations. The music and dance competitions will follow, featuring Classical Vocal Music, Bharatanatyam, and Instrumental Music.

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Students between the ages of 5 and 18 will participate in four age categories: Pre-Junior, Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior.

The organizers believe that every young participant deserves recognition for their dedication and effort. Every participant will receive an Encouragement Trophy in appreciation of their participation and commitment to learning and preserving Indian music and dance traditions.

The Award Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. Winners of the various competitions will be honored with a Saraswathi Award Trophy, medal, and certificate in recognition of their outstanding performances and achievements.

Students of music and dance who are interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance. The festival organizers invite parents, families, and community members to attend and support the young performers while celebrating the rich traditions of Indian music and dance.

Registration and Information

Email: saraswathiawards@gmail. com

For registration and additional information, please contact: