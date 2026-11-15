19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PBD, 2027, Website Launched For Diaspora Convenience,

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Role of diaspora will become increasingly important in India’s Viksit Bharat journey, says External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

There was a live launch of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2027 website by India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari November 11, 2026, in Delhi to make the seminal program available and accessible to the India diaspora around the world. The launch was broadcast live and available to Indians abroad, the Indian Consulate announced for the purpose of Indian Americans interested in attended the annual event.

This year it will be held in West Bengal January 7-9, 2027, to coincide, as usual with the date on which Gandhiji returned to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

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“As India moves forward towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of our diaspora will become increasingly important. Their knowledge, expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, technological capabilities, and global networks will all contribute to India’s growth and development,” Jaishankar said.

“Equally, our progress at home, the expanding opportunities, and the new avenues that are emerging will, we are confident, encourage the diaspora to collaborate, reconnect, and contribute even more,” Jaishankar added.

“So, the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be an opportunity not just to celebrate our shared heritage but also to renew our partnership for the future,” the EAM emphasized.

Speaking about the newly launched website, Jaishankar said, “The website for the 19th PBD has been designed as a single point of information for participants.”

He also announced the launch of the PBD special Bharat Ko Janiye quiz through an AI-enabled public diplomacy platform.

“This quiz will run for over a month, and the winners would be invited for a 10-day tour of India,” said Jaishankar , adding that the platform would host activities beyond the special quiz, including games, quizzes on special occasions, crosswords and puzzles.

“I invite our diaspora members to participate in it in large numbers,” Jaishankar appealed.

He said the website would also serve as a source of practical information for participants.“It will provide details of the convention program, the logistical arrangements, the important advisories that we need, and most importantly, the attractions and the sights to see in and around Kolkata, along with essential information,” he said.

Leading up to the PBD, there are several other programs being launched. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the Indian External Affairs Minister noted that both the Prime Minister and the President of India would be participating in the convention which brings thousands of Indians living abroad, back to their motherland.

“… The Prime Minister will participate on one of the main days, and on the third day, January 9, the President will attend to participate in the valedictory session, as is customary,” Jaiswal said at a press briefing November 12, after the formal launch of the website November 11.

“This year, a new initiative—the ‘Girmitiya Games’—is being introduced. There are several other initiatives as well, covering areas such as entrepreneurship, innovation, and the empowerment of women; we will share more details about these with you,” Jaiswal said.

Because the process of registration is currently going on, the EAM could not provide any estimate of the number of people attending from around the globe