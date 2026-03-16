19th Bharatiya Temple Gangaur Festival Celebrated with Great Fervor in Pennsylvania

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Pennsylvania — The 19th Gangaur Festival was celebrated at the Bharatiya Temple in Pennsylvania. More than 500 members of the Indian diaspora and the Rajasthani community from various states across the northeastern United States gathered to celebrate the sacred tradition of Isar–Gauri Mata. Dr. Ravi Murarka, President of the Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal (PARAM), sent a press release about the event March 16.

The event was organized under the leadership of Nand Todi, founder of the Bharatiya Temple, and Dr. Murarka.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, was the Chief Guest. Prem Bhandari, President of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, was the Guest of Honor. In addition, U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, the Mayor of Ambler, and several community leaders were also present.

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Several members of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York accompanied Prem Bhandari, including newly appointed Patron Jugal Kishore Ladda, Secretary Ravi Jargarh, and members Raj Garg, Vinay Jain, Sharad Agarwal, and Harish Thakkar.

During the festival, devotees participated in the worship of Gauri Mata, a grand Gangaur procession, cultural performances, and the serving of traditional Rajasthani cuisine. Special attractions included Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, and Chhach (buttermilk).

In his address, Ambassador Pradhan emphasized that the Indian diaspora in the United States should work together in unity and cooperation to address the issues and challenges faced by the Indian community in America. He said that the Indian diaspora can play an important role in strengthening the multifaceted relationship between the United States and India. He also encouraged members of the Indian community to inspire and support their fellow Indians in entrepreneurship and trade through collaboration. He noted that the nature of U.S.–India relations has evolved over time while earlier the focus was on economic assistance, today the relationship is increasingly centered on collaboration in modern sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), trade partnerships, and technological cooperation.

In his address, Prem Bhandari, who serves as the International Convener of the Akhil Bhartiya Rajasthani Bhasha Manyata Sangharsh Samiti and is a prominent voice of the Indian diaspora community, highlighted the long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Rajasthani language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. He stated that it is extremely unfortunate that despite the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly unanimously passing a resolution on August 25, 2003, no concrete progress has been made in this direction over the past 23 years.

During his remarks, Bhandari also praised Ambassador Pradhan for ensuring that the Indian Consulate remains accessible and active for the community 365 days a year, maintaining continuous engagement with members of the Indian diaspora.

He also appreciated Nand Todi, founder and philanthropist of the Bharatiya Temple, who has generously donated $1 million for the construction of a shelter home in Montgomery County in Pennsylvania.

During the festival, nine children who won the poster competition were honored. These nine children were presented cash awards and certificates by the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York. The children created beautiful posters highlighting Rajasthan’s tourist destinations, historic forts, and the importance of granting constitutional recognition to the Rajasthani language.

On this occasion, a special meeting was also held with leaders of more than 25 Indian community organizations, where community issues were discussed with Consul General Pradhan and Prem Bhandari. During the meeting, representatives of all organizations also honored them by draping ceremonial shawls as a mark of respect.

Dr. Ravi Murarka also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the PARAM core group members and numerous volunteers whose dedication and tireless efforts made the 19th Bharatiya Temple Gangaur Festival a grand success.

The Gangaur Festival has become an important platform for strengthening Rajasthani culture, traditions, and unity among the Indian diaspora.