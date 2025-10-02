18th Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council & 12th Hindu Mandir Priests’ Conference 2025: A resounding success

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) and Hindu Mandir Priests’ Conference 2025, were a resounding success, according to HMEC.

Organizers described it as a “landmark gathering of Hindu temple leaders, priests, scholars, and community members from across North America.”

This year’s Conference theme was Hindu Diaspora: Mahakumbh of Sanatan Tradition, and it was held at the Dallas-Fort Worth Hindu Temple Society (Ekta Mandir) in Irving, Texas, September 12 to 14, 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Organizers said the event provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and cultural celebration, and for strengthening the role of temples as beacons of dharma and community empowerment in the diaspora.

It also made networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among Mandirs, Gurudwaras, Ashrams, and Derasars across the continent.

Recent HMEC initiatives include – publishing books on Hindu rituals and practicesm conducting alerts and webinars on temple safety and security, organizing educational webinars in collaboration with the Hindu University of America, supporting temples in the aftermath of Hinduphobic attacks, and building positive narratives on Hindu symbols such as the Swastika.

The Sept. 12-14 Conference discussed pressing issues such as priest training, youth engagement, community leadership, interfaith awareness, and temple sustainability. Spiritual discourses, cultural programs, and interactive workshops kept attendees engaged and were aimed at carrying forward the legacy of Sanatan Dharma.

“Together, we are ensuring our temples remain centers of dharmic strength, cultural continuity, and spiritual nourishment for future generations,” said the HMEC leadership.

A much-awaited highlight was the release of Mandir Vani (HMEC Souvenir Magazine), celebrating the contributions of temples to the preservation of heritage and spirituality in America.

A discussion took place on the 60-minute documentary ‘Caste Rush’ which focused on caste and its place in temple traditions. The film, shot across India, investigates key questions like, Are Dalits allowed in temples? Can non-Brahmins become priests?

The HMEC 2025 Conference also recognized the work of Himani Shukla, a renowned expert in marble vigraha (idol) restoration and beautification. She has worked on deities at Durga Mandir (VA), Satyanarayan Temple (NY), Shree Siddhidham Temple (NJ), and many others. A temple trustee is quoted saying, “Through her artistry, Himani Shukla restores not only the idols but the divine radiance of our temples.”

The Conference also recognized October this year as the 5th Anniversary of Hindu Heritage Month (HHM)

“Hindu Heritage Month allows us to celebrate with pride while inspiring the next generation to cherish and uphold our timeless values,” HMEC said., Communities are invited to register events free of cost at HinduMonth.org and participate in this nationwide celebration of Hindu unity.