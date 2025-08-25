[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]
TOP STORIES
[adrotate banner=”60″]
[/vc_column_text][vc_column_text][adrotate banner=”58″][/vc_column_text][vc_empty_space][vc_column_text][adrotate banner=”59″][/vc_column_text][vc_single_image image=”32979″ img_size=”full” alignment=”center” style=”vc_box_border” onclick=”custom_link” img_link_target=”_blank” link=”http://usindiaglobalreview.com/” el_class=”dspl”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row][vc_column width=”2/3″][vc_row_inner][vc_column_inner width=”1/2″]
BREAKING NEWS
BLOGS
IMMIGRATION
MOST SHARED
US NEWS
MOST RECENT
OPINION
VIDEOS
[/vc_column_text][vc_column_text]
ITV Gold, in association with ANI, brings you South Asia Newsline
[/vc_column_text][vc_video link=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6jQaPAvFSo” align=”center” src=”“https://www.youtube.com/embed/wl_SoMNi0rw?rel=0“” width=”“560“” height=”“315“” frameborder=”“0“”][vc_column_text][/vc_column_text][vc_column_text]
Watch Priyanka’s full interview with Jimmy Fallon
[/vc_column_text][vc_video link=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iZ_1NL3pCo” align=”center”][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/3″]
FEATURED
Community
[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row][vc_column width=”1/4″][vc_posts_slider count=”3″ interval=”0″ thumb_size=”300×200″ orderby=”date” title=”EAST COAST” posttypes=”post” categories=”EAST COAST”]
INDIA
ASIA
CRIME
[/vc_column_text]
Illinois doctor sentenced to 34 Months for evading $1.6M in taxes...
BUSINESS
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
FILM
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFESTYLE
ARTS & BOOKS
Muslim-American veteran battles PTSD in powerful social impact film “Almost Home”
SPORTS
360°
HOROSCOPE THIS WEEK by Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma
[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30402″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30414″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30404″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30405″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30406″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30407″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30408″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30409″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30410″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30411″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30412″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][vc_column width=”1/6″][vc_single_image image=”30413″ img_size=”151×101″ alignment=”center” onclick=”custom_link” link=”https://newsindiatimes.com/horoscope-this-week-by-dr-prem-kumar-sharma/30415″][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_section][/vc_section]